Immediate relief for hundreds affected by flooding in Region One

Following an assessment of several flood affected communities within the Mabaruma Sub-District, Region One, Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal made interventions to bring relief to hundreds of residents.

On Friday, Minister Croal visited several communities affected by floods due to heavy rainfall and high tide. He was accompanied by Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley and a team of technical officers from the Ministry of Agriculture – National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute, Guyana Livestock Development Authority and National Drainage and Irrigation Authority.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal during his visit to flood affected Region One communities

The first stop was at the Wauna and Hosororo stretch. While the water has been receding there, some sections of the roadway and homes are still inundated. The team visited Barabina village, where the water was knee-high, making it difficult for residents to traverse.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal visits one of the inundated homes in Hosororo.

At Barabina, an immediate intervention was sought and the Regional Democratic Council provided a boat and engine to assist residents in that area.

“The community enhancement workers will assist with that boat for the village because the water is high from the roadway it’s about waist height,” Minister Croal explained.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal engaging residents at Hosororo

The Minister also said two excavators have been deployed to assist with the drainage of the outfalls at Hosororo and Wauna.

“One of those two is a mini excavator and that excavator will be divided between the Hosororo stretch as well as the Wauna stretch to assist with the drainage with the outfalls because the water we believe, can drain more faster with the clearance of the necessary access for the water to the pass…

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal; Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley and Chief Technical Officer Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. George Jervis assessing floods at Wauna.

The region has a contract they sign with a contractor to clear the outfalls,” he told the DPI.

The team also visited the Kumaka area where several businesses were under water. Minister Croal said the team will continue to monitor the area to ascertain what is needed to drain off the water in the shortest possible time. On Saturday the team will be in the area to assess the impact on the riverine communities.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal engaging residents of Barabina

Meanwhile, the Regional Chairman said the Region is mobilised and stands ready to provide any other form of assistance to its residents. The Region has already activated its Emergency Disaster Preparedness committee in all the districts; Mabaruma, Matarkai and Moruca.

The boat and engine being off-loaded for Barabina village

“We are currently assessing to see if there is need for shelter or the need for food or health care services because those are the three most important for us right now…given the seriousness of these floods and especially stagnated water with waterborne diseases like leptospirosis,” Mr. Ashley said.

The excavator being deployed to Hosororo and Wauna

Some 400 households in 23 communities have been affected by flooding in the Barima-Waini Region.