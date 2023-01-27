‘Inclusivity, development in every budget since entering office’

– Local government minister during budget debate

Each village in Guyana will continue to benefit from every budget tabled under the President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led government, Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall has reassured.

This, the minister said on Thursday, is more than could be said for the predecessor, APNU+AFC Government.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall during Thursday’s budget debate

The PPP/C Administration intends to build each region, with massive budgetary allocations for a number of developmental projects, Minister Dharamlall noted during the budget debate at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.

“Every single region this year received more money than last year, and a lot more than in 2019 and 2018, and the years of the APNU+AFC,” Minister Dharamlall asserted.

He highlighted that Region Seven has been allotted $60 million while Region Ten, $37 million, in this year’s budget.

These areas, he pointed out, have larger budgets than those that are considered predominantly as PPP/C support areas, shutting down Opposition arguments in this regard.

However, the minister noted that this development is not limited to local government, but extends on a much larger scale.

“We are now competing on the global scale. We couldn’t do that three years ago. The only thing we were known for three years ago, on the global stage, is rigged elections. We have the bureaucracy now, and we will continue to work with our people to build this country.

“More tractors will go to the democratic organs, as well as city Council and all the other town councils,” he disclosed.

Also, government has allocated some $263.1 million in the 2023 budget towards the completion of the City Hall restoration project.

The structure will not only be reconstructed, but upgraded to a town hall for the hosting of public activities, as well as a tourist site.

The restoration of City Hall is expected to be completed this year.

