Inclusivity, national security strategy priority on govt’s agenda – PM

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips says government will continue to build on its ardent policy of inclusion, which will see broad-based benefits and increased opportunities for all Guyanese.

The prime minister, who was speaking during a stakeholders’ engagement at State House on Thursday last underscored that, “Our policy does not embrace any form of discrimination in the Guyanese society. In fact, what we are doing is also knocking our heads together to determine ways in which we can evolve many of our people in Guyana.”

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

He noted that the prolonged allegation that the government is non-inclusive, by a certain section of the society is without merit, especially since the administration has a track record of meeting citizens regardless of their location, race, colour or religious beliefs.

For context, the Ministry of Labour has declared that persons living with disabilities should be provided with equal employment and training opportunities.

Notably too, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security continues to push to eliminate all economic, social and cultural practices that impede equality and equity.

Speaking specifically to government contracts, the prime minister made it clear that there is no discrimination in the process.

In fact, he said the government is looking to embark on a massive plan that will allow small contractors to enhance their knowledge on the correct bidding procedure.

“We would like to come up with a strategy that will educate our people, not only to award small contracts, but to do it in such a way that it would be a training ground for a small contractor,” PM Phillips noted.

Meanwhile, the government is also moving apace with its national security strategy to improve the security network in Guyana, the prime minister disclosed.

He noted that key players including the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force are sternly addressing the nation’s security issues.

“Because as we grow it is important that we create a secured environment to attract investment and alleviate any fears in our society,” he contended.

