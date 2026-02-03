Indigenous advancement at the heart of Budget 2026, says Min of Amerindian Affairs

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne‑Shadeek, delivered a poised and powerful maiden presentation to the National Assembly, offering a spirited defence of Budget 2026 while placing Indigenous advancement squarely at the centre of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government’s development vision.

Declaring her full support for the $1.558 trillion budget, Minister Browne‑Shadeek said that it strengthens the PPP/C’s longstanding commitment to promoting Amerindian rights, empowerment, and sustainable growth in hinterland regions.

She credited President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s leadership for driving record‑breaking progress across sectors, describing the administration’s approach as both transformative and inclusive, ensuring that development in Guyana remains people‑centred and globally recognised.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek, during her presentation

The minister strongly challenged Opposition Members of the National Assembly who previously served in government, questioning their credibility on Amerindian issues.

“Honourable Member Dawn Hastings. Mind you, Mr Speaker, land tenure was dormant for five years, when 2000 CSOs were sent home. When her colleague, Mr Keith Scott, said that Amerindians were avaricious and we should not get any money from the resources of oil. Where was her voice then, Mr Speaker?” the minister said.

Minister Browne‑Shadeek outlined the tangible benefits that Amerindian communities will receive under Budget 2026, including nationwide cash transfers, enhanced support for children and the elderly, housing subsidies, and tax relief measures designed to ease hinterland transportation costs.

On the issue of land tenure and Indigenous rights, the Minister reported that since the government’s return to office, 15 villages have been demarcated and 17 certificates of title issued, initiatives that have secured land ownership for more than 16,000 Amerindians over the past five years.

An additional $400 million has been earmarked in Budget 2026 to accelerate the Amerindian Land Titling Programme.

Minister Browne‑Shadeek also cited the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) as a globally recognised example of Guyana’s sustainable development model, noting that $14.5 billion has already been channelled directly to Amerindian villages for community‑driven development projects identified and managed by residents.

Budget 2026 allocates $7.5 billion to the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs to further strengthen village economies and improve livelihoods. Over the past five years, the government has invested more than $16.7 billion in projects across 253 villages, benefitting approximately 107,000 residents.

These investments include improved transportation, support for women and youth enterprises, tourism and agro‑processing ventures, and zero‑interest loans of up to $3 million for Amerindian entrepreneurs through the Guyana Development Bank.

CSO Program Expansion, other initiatives

Minister Browne-Shadeek highlighted the restoration and expansion of the CSO programme, with over 2,700 persons re-engaged and trained in areas including ICT, tourism, renewable energy, and small business development.

She announced an increase in the CSO stipend to $50,000 and shared multiple success stories of former CSOs who are now serving as teachers, police officers, entrepreneurs, and village leaders.

In education, she reported that 3,900 of the 4,000 Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Scholarship recipients are from hinterland regions, alongside the construction of 83 new schools.

Addressing health, welfare and social support, the minister announced that $500 million will be allocated for the construction of a new Amerindian hostel, replacing the facility that has served Indigenous people since 1972.

She also highlighted continued investment in healthcare services, telemedicine, ICT hubs, governance training, women’s empowerment programmes and cultural preservation.

In closing, Minister Browne-Shadeek reaffirmed her identity as a proud Indigenous woman raised in a hinterland village and pledged her unwavering support for Budget 2026 and the Estimates of the Public Sector.

Commending Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh and his team, she reaffirmed the government’s commitment to putting people first, stating that Budget 2026 marks another decisive step in advancing inclusive, Indigenous-led development across Guyana.