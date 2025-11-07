Indigenous excellence shines as more than 200 hinterland teachers graduate

A total of 269 newly trained teachers from various hinterland regions have graduated from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), bringing the percentage of hinterland-trained teachers now to an impressive 92.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag made the revelation during CPCE’s 92nd graduation ceremony at the National Stadium in Providence on Friday, where a total of 1,345 students graduated.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag speaking at Friday’s graduation ceremony

This number is significant since only 43 per cent of hinterland teachers were trained in 2020.

Region One now boasts 135 graduates, a significant increase from previous years. Region Seven now has 35 new trained teachers, while Region Eight received an additional 23 graduates.

“That should be applauded because Region Eight is a very difficult region in terms of its geography,” the minister said.

Hinterland teachers who are among the 1,345 CPCE graduates

Meanwhile, Region Nine has produced 76 graduates, underscoring the government’s ongoing investment in teacher training and education delivery in every corner of Guyana.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) interacted with some graduates from the hinterland to understand why they pursued the teaching profession.

“There weren’t many Mathematics teachers back at my school in Paramakatoi Secondary,” Chevy Edwin said.

This motivated the young educator to study at CPCE, and she is now qualified to deliver a high standard of teaching to her students back home.

Monkey Mountain’s Natalie King said she wanted to become a role model in her community, and so she made the bold step of pursuing an education at the CPCE. But her journey was not easy. “I am very proud of myself,” she said while speaking with the DPI.

The PPP/C Government has committed to having all hinterland teachers trained by 2026.