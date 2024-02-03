Infrastructural improvements slated for Grove – President Ali

Residents of Diamond/Grove along the East Bank of Demerara will benefit from major developmental projects that will be undertaken shortly in their communities.

This assurance was provided by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday during a community engagement in Grove, where residents raised various concerns.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the residents of Grove, East Bank Demerara on Friday

In response to these issues, President Ali stated that infrastructural works will be undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works while a sporting facility will be provided through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

President Ali assured residents, that these works will commence within the next two weeks as the Public Works Ministry will execute road assessments and build more internal roads.



Meanwhile, government has allocated $1 billion to improve water supply in the area.

Residents will benefit from improved water supply as construction of a water treatment plant is 60 per cent complete and will be operationalised before June 30. Additionally, a contract has been awarded for the drilling of a new well that will provide 24-hour service from July.

Similarly, the construction of a transmission network will facilitate movement of waters along the surrounding communities including Craig. This new plant is 15 megaliters, three times the capacity of the current plant.

A 625-megawatt generator has been mobilized in the area to supply water even during outages.

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will be installing a high-capacity electrical drainage pump to service the area, and will see completion at the end of next year.

For consistent power supply, the Guyana Power and Light Incorporation are continuing their works of changing out transformers, connectors and installing sensitivity equipment while swapping the old wooden poles with new concrete poles.

The East Bank, Grove public roads will also be outfitted with street lights.

The crowd gathered for the community engagement at Grove, East Bank Demerara on Friday

The president further stated the Ministry of Local Government will be doing an assessment in terms of the garbage collection system of the weaknesses that exist in the system. Engagement will be made to build with partnership in moving to a modern way of transforming the garbage into valuable materials including energy at no additional cost.

The head of state praised the fast development undergoing, noting that the area is fastly becoming a major industrial, commercial, manufacturing, and development hub.

He informed that the extension of the highway from Diamond to Busbee Dam has begun and tenders for the extension from Busbee dam connecting the Linden Soesdyke highway, will be published before the end of March.

In addition, Dr Ali disclosed that the contract for the new Linden/Soesdyke highway will be awarded shortly and will be integrated into the Linden/Mabura hill. Further, contractors will be working to complete construction of bridges, which will eventually connect Guyana to the Northern Brazil.

