Infrastructural works continue at Silica City

As work advances at Silica City along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, Minister of Housing Collin Croal has confirmed that design and planning are ongoing, including the expansion of road networks to support new housing and commercial development.

“We have a number of houses that are already complete and we have already allocated. We have persons who have signed their agreement,” Minister Croal said in a Facebook broadcast on Saturday.

Silica City is a large-scale housing and urban development project aimed at decongesting the coast and creating a modern, sustainable living environment.

The project is expected to include residential communities, commercial and business zones, public services, and modern infrastructure, supported by improved drainage, utilities, and transportation networks.

Phase One of the project has a total count of 290 house lots, while Phase Two will feature close to 400 house lots, a retirement home, a healthcare hub and sports tourism.

Minister Croal emphasised that infrastructure development under the housing programme plays a critical role in national growth.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of economic expansion. When we open up new areas for housing, the benefits are felt across every sector,” he noted.

Silica City was first announced in 2022 and forms a key part of the government’s long-term strategy to expand housing availability, modernise urban planning, and open new economic corridors away from Georgetown and other densely populated coastal areas.