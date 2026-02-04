Infrastructure development reaches every region, benefiting all Guyanese – Min Ramraj

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, has argued that every dollar invested in the build-out of the nation’s infrastructure increases economic value tenfold, directly improving livelihoods across the country.

He made the case during day two of Budget 2026 debates held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Tuesday.

Ongoing works on the Carifesta Avenue road widening project

“Every dollar spent on infrastructure increases tenfold the economic dollar value. By this I mean, if a street is being built, the value of a house lot or plot of land within that area has gone up significantly,” Minister Ramraj told the National Assembly.

Minister Ramraj rejected opposition claims that the economy was underperforming, arguing instead that key indicators showed sustained growth and resilience.

The minister reported that in 2025, the Ministry of Public Works issued more than 5,000 contracts and executed over 12,000 projects nationwide.

“This is development for every single Guyanese,” he affirmed.

Regional breakdown:

Region Two recorded 326 projects valued at $11.7 billion

Region Three saw 524 projects worth $49 billion

Region Four had 2,157 projects valued at $65.3 billion

Region Five recorded 389 projects valued at $11 billion

Region Six saw 857 projects worth $72.1 billion

Region Ten recorded 758 projects valued at $16.6 billion

From 2020 to 2025, the ministry constructed and maintained thousands of kilometres of roads, particularly in hinterland regions.

These included:

302 km in Region One for $6.5 billion

449 km in Region Seven, costing $5.4 billion

613 km in Region Eight valued at $4.3 billion

1,486 km in Region Nine valued at $5.3 billion

909 km in Region Ten, costing $5 billion

For 2025, allocations totalled more than $4.3 billion, with combined spending for 2024 and 2025 exceeding $5.5 billion.

Road works in a hinterland community

Additionally, the minister said infrastructure investment supported small and medium-sized contractors.

In 2025, more than 10,800 small contractors benefited from contracts valued at $14 million and up, while 1,600 medium-sized contractors received contracts ranging from $14 million to $40 million.

In total, he said, approximately 12,000 contractors had benefited directly from projects under the Ministry of Public Works.

“This is not progress on paper, this is progress felt in everyday life and shorter travel times, stronger connectivity, new business opportunities, and improved livelihood for families in both coastal and hinterland communities,” he said.

Minister Ramraj also pointed to major investments in aviation infrastructure.

New Airstrip commissioned at Aishalton in Region Nine

In Region One, the Matthews Ridge airstrip is 20 per cent complete and is valued at $1.5 billion.

The Aishalton airstrip in Region Nine has been completed for $920 million, while works on the Karasabai airstrip are 20 per cent complete, valued at $995 million.

Moreover, pointing to a recent visit to Region Seven, Minister Ramraj once again highlighted the impact infrastructure has on the daily life of citizens.

“What is happening in Region Seven is unprecedented. We were told those roads that join Byderabo and Bartica Potaro Road have been completed. People used to pay a $1,000 for short drop, and now they are paying $200,” he explained.

Further, Minister Ramraj said over the past five years, more than 10,000 roads and 430 bridges have been constructed or rehabilitated nationwide.

The minister pointed out that 35,000 metres of new sea and river defences were rehabilitated, and an additional 425 metres of existing defences have been rehabilitated, strengthening protection for families, businesses and communities against erosion and flooding.

“The work of the Ministry of Public Works is not just infrastructure; it is about building the pathway through which opportunities reach our people. Every road we construct, every bridge we erect, every port we modernise, every sea defence we reinforce forms part of a unified mission that is to create a Guyana that is connected, globally competitive, and truly inclusive,” he said.