Infrastructure Works – East Coast Demerara

As the Government of Guyana continues its accelerated programme to modernise and expand the nation’s road network, the Ministry of Public Works will advance critical works along the East Coast Demerara corridor on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

To facilitate the safe and uninterrupted execution of this major road expansion, the L17 transmission line, which links the Good Hope and Columbia Substations, will be diverted. This intervention is necessary to protect vital electricity infrastructure while allowing road construction activities to proceed efficiently and safely.

As a result, customers in the following areas will experience a temporary interruption in electricity supply:

Lusignan to Enmore: 09:00 to 17:00 hrs

Hope Lowland to Enmore Estate Road: 09:00 to 09:30 hrs and 17:00 to 17:30 hrs

(to facilitate essential switching operations before and after works)

These works are critical to the successful and timely completion of the East Coast Demerara road expansion, a flagship infrastructure project that will significantly enhance road safety, improve traffic flow, reduce travel time, and strengthen economic activity along this vital corridor. The project will deliver long-term benefits to residents, commuters, businesses, and the wider national economy, while supporting Guyana’s continued development.

GPL thanks its customers for their understanding as we work together in advancing infrastructure development that promotes safety, efficiency, and lasting benefits for all citizens.