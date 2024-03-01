Infrastructure works moving apace on commercial zone at Enmore/Foulis

Infrastructure works are advancing on the imminent industrial and commercial zone at Enmore/Foulis, East Coast Demerara.

This was revealed by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during an inspection of the area last Thursday.

He highlighted that President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali visited the community last year, where he announced the initiative to develop a commercial zone there.

In the first phase, over 660 acres of land are currently being developed at the site. More than $4.58 billion is being expended on the first-phase infrastructure.

Minister Croal inspecting infrastructure works on Enmore/Foulis Industrial, Commercial zone

“This [zone] will have about three categories. You will have heavy industrial, light industrial and commercial activities. This is the first phase that we are working on. There are six lots where infrastructure works are being done… for the incomplete lots that we have here [six lots]. All infrastructure works are expected to be completed no later than two months from now. But in the initial stage, we can have access,” Minister Croal said.

Of the six lots, two lots are over 90 per cent completed, while the overall project is about 60 per cent completed.

The ongoing infrastructure projects, which are sectioned into six lots, include land clearing and the construction of reinforced concrete composite bridges, and 18.9 kilometres of first-phase access roads.

Three primary access roads will be included in the industrial and commercial hub to facilitate heavy trucks.

This area, alone, with the hub and the type of activities that are expected to take place will see thousands of employment opportunities being created for persons in Enmore/Foulis and other communities.

Already, he disclosed that different types of industrial companies have been allocated lands within this area. According to Minister Croal, persons have already started accessing their lands in the Enmore residential housing scheme.

“In fact, for those in front that have been allocated, they can now start accessing the area or their lands that have been allocated to them for development,” he articulated.

