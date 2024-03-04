Infrastructure works progressing at new Five Miles Housing Scheme, Bartica

Infrastructure works are moving apace at the new Five Miles Housing Scheme Phase II in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) to the tune of $1.87 billion.

The 99-acre housing development will offer more than 300 serviced lots, with 150 already allocated.

House lot allocation at housing outreach in Bartica

This was revealed by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during a recent outreach to the region.

“We have three lots for which the infrastructure work is nearing completion. We just have the drains and the pipe network to put in place for the area,” he explained.

The housing scheme, located in close proximity to the Bartica Airstrip, will feature residential and commercial lots, as well as a community service centre. Areas will also be earmarked for recreational spaces.

Minister Croal and team inspecting ongoing works at Five Miles Housing Scheme Phase II

The project will be connected to the Bartica/Potaro Road and the incoming Aruwai-Teperu Road as part of future developmental plans.

Region Seven has 541 pending applicants in the database of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA).

Minister Croal acknowledged that some applicants have been waiting years for house lots.

Therefore, once the infrastructure works are completed within the scheme, allottees will be able to identify their lots and commence constructing their homes.

House lot allocation at housing outreach in Bartica

Meanwhile, infrastructure works are also progressing in other new housing areas including Balthyock, Palmyra, Burma, and Numbers 75 and 76 Villages in Region Six, among other areas.

Housing areas are heavily subsidized, as the government is actively working to ensure homeownership is accessible.

To date, over 30,000 house lots have been allocated to persons from various income brackets countrywide.

The sum of $78 billion is allocated to advance Guyana’s housing infrastructure in new and existing housing areas.

In 2023, $52.7 billion was expended in the housing sector.

An aerial view of the housing area

