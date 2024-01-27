Installation works begin on int’l standard squash court

Internal installation works have commenced on Guyana’s outstanding Doubles Court the National Racquet Centre which aims to stage international in-house squash tournaments.

A monument fete for the country’s sports sector, as well as, an extraordinary area of opportunity and growth for budding and seasoned athletes.

The internal fittings amount to a tune of $40 million for the doubles court and were purchased last year while some $25 million was injected for the construction of the facility that will house the court.

Guyana’s squash facility

This project was completed last year.

This is a significant achievement of the PPP/C Administration given that the doubles court is the first of its kind and will play an impactful role in the sport’s trajectory.

Recently, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jnr revealed that this is the only public facility for squash in the Caribbean.

It will also boast the overall capacity of athletes as it will provide the opportunity for more intense training.

Meanwhile, the facility will add to the nation’s numerous complements of sporting facilities geared at fostering growth while placing an international torch on Guyana’s talented athletes.

