Institute of Academic and Vedic studies launched in Uitvlugt

The Guyana Chapter of the Arya Samaj on Sunday cut the ribbon for the official launch of the Maharshi Dayananda Gurukula Campus at Ocean View, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.

Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Hon. Deodat Indar, cutting the ceremonial ribbon to commission the school alongside Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr K J Srinivasa

The learning centre will target academic education, while simultaneously serving as an Institute of Vedic Studies.

Speaking at the ceremony for the launch on Sunday, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, welcomed the school on behalf of the government, noting that it will play an important role in the community and country at large.

Minister Indar hoisting the flag for the Maharshi Dayananda Gurukula campus on Sunday

“It’s not about the building. It is about what happens in the building…. In this facility, young minds will develop, and old minds will become better with their studies,” he said.

He urged persons who will attend the school to honour their core principles, so that they may set a good example for the organisation.

The Maharshi Dayananda Gurukula campus in Uitvlugt

“In every human life, there are four seasons that every person goes through. There is the planting season, which is when you put in the hard work. There is the growing season, where you must make sure you are not stagnant or stuck in your life. You have to grow, and become better as a person. Then there is the reaping season. This is where all your efforts culminate, and you start seeing the benefits. And after you have reaped, there is the diminishing season. Everyone has to die at some time. “But within that cycle of life, every one of us has a responsibility to do good, to help others, to speak for those who don’t have a voice… It is our responsibility, individually. That is what the Vedic study is about: how to be a better human being,” he explained.

The minister expressed the government’s commitment to embracing all religious practices, and noted that all of Guyana’s major religions are represented in the Cabinet, a testament to the diversity embraced in Guyana.

In January 2021, Maharshi Dayananda Gurukula launched its online classes for persons interested in learning Hindi and Sanskrit.

The second phase will see the completion of the building, furniture added, and courses expanding to cater to several age groups.

Persons from all religions are invited to register once the school commences operation.

