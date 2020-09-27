Inter-agency body to oversee new harbour bridge to convene next week

-President Ali

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, says the government will be convening an inter-agency committee next week to oversee the consultations on the project to build a new, state-of-the-art harbour bridge.

The President made the disclosure this afternoon during a visit to the proposed site for the construction of the bridge at Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara. He was accompanied by Minister of Public Works, the Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister with the Ministry of Public Works, the Hon. Deodat Indar, and other officials.

The inter-agency body will comprise representatives from utility service providers, Housing, Lands and Surveys, Public Works, and the communities.

“The interagency committee will come into effect next week. They will meet and identify all areas required to be addressed and will then have a consultation plan with the community,” President Ali said.

Further, the President said, the conceptual framework as it relates to all the connections, drainage and other issues, is to be completed during the week.

An Expression of Interest advertisement will be published in the newspapers so interested persons can apply. The period will run until early December.

President Ali said the bridge would be a fixed, four-lane high-span structure, which the government will be working on completing within its first term back in office.

“Let me be very clear; we have to complete this bridge within four years,” President Ali said.

The new Demerara Harbour Bridge will be from Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara to La Grange, West Bank Demerara. During the visit, the Presidential team looked at where the bridge will land and discussed traffic management, including links to the planned Ogle to East Bank Demerara Road.

“This bridge will have various interconnections,” the Head of State said, explaining that the bridge “will be a flyover” main road and would end in Nandy Park.