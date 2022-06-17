International COI into March 2020 Elections to be launched Tuesday – President Ali

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali will, on Tuesday, name the members of an International Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

“Before dawn on Tuesday, your president will name the members of that international COI and those who subverted democracy and those who cannot present their SOPs and those who struggled against the will of the people, the CoI will set the truth free,” the Presidentasserted.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the gathering at the event to commemorate the 74th Anniversary of the Enmore Martyrs

Dr. Ali made the announcement while addressing hundreds during the wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the Enmore Martyrs, at the Plantation Enmore, East Coast Demerara Monument.

“In honour of these martyrs and in honour of all the Guyanese who fought for freedom and democracy, who fought relentlessly in those five months to ensure that our country never ever was allowed to go down as an undemocratic nation, in honour of your sacrifices, I committed that we will have an international COI into the last election, not a review,” the President stressed.

“The COI will set those who dwell in the house of democracy against those who dwell in the fire of undemocratic rule and norms,” the Head of State added.

He is confident that the findings of the COI will see Guyana celebrating yet another victory.

The PPP/C Administration since taking office had vowed to commence groundwork to strengthen the country’s electoral system, which will close major loopholes in the process.

Government will be seeking changes including establishing that SOPs be used as the only basis for the tabulation of results, instead of spreadsheets.

The administration also wants SOPs to be posted online by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and contesting political parties within 24 hours of receiving them.

The APNU+AFC Coalition made vile attempts to rig the March 2 elections, presenting fake SOPs and claimed victory.

Following five months of Legal battles, the will of the people being stifled and numerous calls from the regional and international community, the APNU+AFC accepted defeat and stepped down, finally making way for the constitutionally elected President Ali-led administration to assume office.

Since then, several high-level officials of GECOM and the APNU+AFC faced charges before the courts for issues relating to the elections.

