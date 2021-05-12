International Nurses Day 2021

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Assistant Director of Nursing’s Message

Today May 12th, 2021, the Nursing leadership of the Georgetown Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is privileged to join with the International community in honouring our Nurses as we celebrate International Nurses Day under the theme Nurses A Voice to lead – “A vision for future health Care”.

Nurses and Midwives of the GPHC comprise of more than 50% of the health workforce and are therefore essential to the delivery of quality health care. As the main referral hospital in Guyana, we are conscious of the many challenges you face as you embrace the daily tasks. We applaud you for your dedication and commitment to service.

In spite of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic that threatens the core fiber of our personal health and that of the health care system, we saw you rise to the task of following the protocols and ensuring that our patients receive the best care possible. Some of you even volunteered to render intense and critical care to our patients. Many of you are active in ensuring our citizens are vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. You are the epitome of bravery and excellence. We recognise you our visionary heroes of health care in Guyana – Nurses and Midwives.

We thank Almighty God for the sacrifices you make on a daily basis, being away from your families and loved ones for weeks and even months, availing yourself to care for others. One will never be able to fathom the physical, mental nor emotional strain you continue to experience, yet you persevere and we thank you.

As we celebrate today, let us as Nurses and Midwives reflect on some of our challenges and experiences during the previous year and visualize a dynamic and prosperous future health care system. Let us be that voice to lead in advocating for better health care system reform including better retention policies, better resources to work with, advance training and specialization, greater net-working and partnership, and of course better renumeration packages so that our skilled and competent nurses will remain to serve and develop our nation Guyana.

Let us celebrate International Nurses Day 2021 with a sense of pride, knowing that we are appreciated and valued by the people we serve.

Congratulations and again, happy International Nurses Day.

Long live the Nurses and Midwives of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation! Long live the Nurses and Midwives of Guyana!

Sister Shivani Ramdihol Assistant Director Nursing Services

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation