Internet coverage expanding in hinterland regions to strengthen telemedicine service – PM Phillips

More Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hubs are being established to expand internet coverage as part of government’s efforts to strengthen telemedicine in the hinterland regions.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips during his recent visit to Karasabai, Region Nine.

WiFiGY, a government initiative providing free internet connectivity across the country

“We are also expanding the internet coverage so we could go in to what you call telemedicine. It means we use the ICT connectivity to improve the delivery of medicine to the people,” the Prime Minister explained.

With telemedicine, doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals in these hinterland regions can easily communicate with other specialists in Georgetown using video conferencing or digital devices.

Additionally, to further advance health care, PM Phillips noted, “We will also be placing a GMO, a General Medical Officer at the medical centres, including here at Karasabai.”

One of the new ICT hubs built in Moco Moco, Region Nine

Approximately 20 telemedicine clinics have been established in the hinterland, making it easier for villagers to get access to specialist medical care, without the hassle of travel.

Every month a number of ICT hubs are being constructed through the ICT Access and E-services for Hinterland, Poor and Remote Communities Project, and the National Data Management Authority, that fall under the purview of the Office of the Prime Minister, to ensure strong connectivity is built for hinterland regions.

Free internet access is also provided through the WiFiGY initiative.

