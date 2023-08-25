Int’l Centre for migration, diaspora studies opens at UG

Students of the University of Guyana (UG) can now further study the social and economic impact of migration, as the International Centre for Migration and Diaspora Studies was launched at the institution’s Turkeyen, Campus, on Friday.

The centre will also serve to further diversify the courses being offered at the university and entail an inclusive agenda on key aspects of the dominant experiences of the diaspora.

Vice Chancellor of UG, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin

UG’s Migration and International Specialist, Coreen Jacobs Chester explained that the new learning wing will focus on fostering a supportive research and teaching environment for scholars concerned about migration and diaspora issues, drawing on the skills and expertise of national and international academics, agencies, organisations, and members of civil society.

As the government continues to build an esteemed education system, five programmes will also be launched at the centre on Monday.

The emergence of the centre came after consultations were done at the inaugural diaspora conference back in 2017 and another recently held in May this year.

Further, an apology was also given by descendants of John Gladstone, a British colonist.

Charles Gladstone apologised for the atrocities committed by his foreparents, who believed in enslavement and received a large portion of wealth to comply with the Abolition of Slavery Act in the 1830s.

Charles Gladstone (right) and his family members

In the apology, Charles revealed that the Gladstone Foundation will be creating a financial fund to assist in various projects in the country.

Meanwhile, as President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali accepted the apology on behalf of Guyanese, specifically those of African descent, he remained adamant that direct reparations for the affected persons are quite important.

“The apology offered by the descendants of John Gladstone underscores their willingness to confront their family’s dark past and to acknowledge the immense pain suffering and indignities inflicted on innocent persons through their family’s actions,” the head of state highlighted in a live broadcast Thursday.

The Gladstone family was invited by the Reparations Committee of CARICOM and UG.

