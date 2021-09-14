Int’l Energy Conference and Expo to attract more investor interest in Guyana

The upcoming International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana 2022, is expected to open avenues for more investments in Guyana.

Under the theme ‘Charting a Sustainable Energy Future’, the event is scheduled for February 15-18, 2022, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

The conference is one of several to be hosted in Guyana in the near future as the country continues to attract investment interests.

Public Relations Advisor, International Energy Conference and Expo, Alex Graham

Organisers are working to foster a conducive climate for networking at the regional, national and international corporate levels, and access to policymakers in the prolific Guyana-Suriname basin.

During a press conference to launch the event Tuesday, Public Relations Advisor for the Conference, Mr. Alex Graham, said the meeting will be hosted in collaboration with the Government of Guyana. He reported that several high-level participants have been confirmed from the Government of Guyana, as well as heads of state from Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nations, including Suriname.

Suriname’s participation is understood to be key, as the country is developing a joint strategy for Guyana on the development of their petroleum resources.

“Both countries are cognisant of the many opportunities that arise through cooperation in energy.

“Currently, discussions between these two countries are centered around joint initiatives that would enhance the benefits of energy cooperation not just for our countries but for the region as a whole,” Graham told reporters.

He said many topical sessions are part of the agenda, including the importance of local content and a robust safety culture.

Expounding on other areas to be discussed, the conference’ Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Angenie Abel pointed to the country’s energy landscape.

Chief Executive Officer, International Energy Conference and Expo, Angenie Abel

“Guyana’s sustainable energy future is dependent on how we explore infrastructure development, skills development, renewable sources of energy and natural gas opportunities.”

She said workshops will run parallel to the conference, focusing on energy reporting, procurement practices and other topics.

Abel made notable mention of capacity building workshops for young people.

“We want to ensure that our program caters not only to companies and business opportunities, but also address capacity development with a special focus on developing our people to adequately take advantage of the opportunities that will arise out of the developments in the energy sector.”

A trade show will accompany the conference. Abel said it is already attracting local, regional and international exhibitors.

The last day is expected to feature tours of Guyana’s national attractions. Abel said she believes the conference will be of value to all participants.

The President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Administration has consistently positioned Guyana as an attractive destination for investment and, at the same time, advocated for opportunities for Guyanese to benefit.