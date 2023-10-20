Investment critical to unlocking agricultural potential – Min. Mustapha

As the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo gets underway in Guyana, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha has outlined the importance of investing in this important sector of the economy.

While speaking at the opening of the event, Friday morning at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Minister Mustapha outlined the importance of the activity.

“This forum represents not just a meeting of minds but a profound commitment to the future of agriculture in the Caribbean…a future that hinges on the critical importance of investment. Investments in agriculture are investments in the very bedrock of our nations. They are the seed of growth [and] the fruit for innovation…and the key to unlocking the vast potential for the agriculture sector,” the minister told the large gathering.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha

He added that the forum is aimed at fostering investments in the Caribbean’s agriculture sector that will intensify efforts to achieve Vision 25 by 2025.

It is also a roll call to governments, investors, entrepreneurs and stakeholders to come together and pool resources for the growth and transformation of the sector.

“The Government of Guyana is fully committed to this cause. We recognise that diversification is key to unlocking the true potential of the agriculture sector.

“Since the last Agri-Investment Forum held in 2022, Guyana has made significant strides towards achieving the 25 by 2025 goal. We have witnessed investments sprout into flourishing agri-businesses, innovative projects and increased agricultural productivity,” Minister Mustapha stated.

He noted the benefits that Guyana has seen in soya and corn production, shade house technology, expansion of the coconut industry, investment in the livestock industry, diversification in poultry and mutton production, and fisheries among other initiatives.

“Investing in agri-business plays a pivotal role in food security in our region by modernising our agriculture practices, improving value chains and leveraging technology and innovation. We can bolster our capacity to produce, store and distribute food.

“In doing so, we not only feed our people but also reduce our dependency on imports and enhance our resilience in the face of external shocks and create new opportunities for economic growth,” the agri minister emphasised.

Minister Mustapha said opportunities for investment in Guyana’s agriculture sector are abundant and exist along the entire value chain.“We invite investors to explore these opportunities, become partners in our journey and reap the reward of contributing to the growth and sustainability of the agriculture sector,” the agriculture minister stated.

