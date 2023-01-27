Investments in budget 2023 ensures continued transformational development – PM Phillips

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips believes that Budget 2023 will continue to transform the lives of all Guyanese.

He was at the time representing the $781.9 billion budget during the debates in the National Assembly on Friday.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

PM Phillips noted that while the opposition is ‘preaching’ that the budget does nothing for the ordinary citizen, for the five years it was in office it could not devise any viable programme or policy.

“They had their chance and they blew it, there is no coming back for the APNU+AFC,” the prime minister stated.

He noted the promises by the APNU+AFC that were never fulfilled within the first 100 days of its government, pointing out that the PPP/C Government is on track to deliver 100 per cent of its manifesto promises by December 2025.

Prime Minister Phillips said the tremendous increase in the capital budget, not only caters for roads, schools, and other infrastructure but transformative projects like the new four-lane Demerara River Bridge, among many others.

He pointed out that the poor internet quality that was provided in hinterland communities under the APNU+AFC has now been upgraded benefitting thousands of hinterland residents who now also have better access to education and other key services.

Further, the prime minister said after five years in office, the opposition failed to implement any project to upgrade the Soesdyke -Linden Highway, which the PPP/C Government has now set aside $150 million to rehabilitate. The prime minister urged the opposition against being detractors of development, but rather, participate in the development taking place.

