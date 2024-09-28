Jagdeo urges individual responsibility as Guyana transitions to a new business era

As Guyana transitions into a modern economy, the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has warned of a new era approaching, where reckless behaviour will be tolerated no more.

Speaking with reporters, he conveyed that the government is inundated with complaints, whereby citizens have repeatedly expressed concerns about lawless and irresponsible parking practices, particularly on major roadways.

Additionally, contractors have continuously complained of the reckless transportation of heavy-duty equipment on newly paved roadways.

Jagdeo also expressed concern with the situation on Thursday, stating, “I’m inundated with complaints about this. People park 20 trailers on the side of the road and leave them there. Someone can crash into this in the night.”

He highlighted that while this may have been allowed in the past, Guyana is approaching a period where standards must be upheld. This also applies to contractors who are executing work for foreign companies.

“These are contractors working for a company too; they wouldn’t dare cut down a tree in Toronto or Miami without the required approval. You can’t do that. You get charged or you go to jail. Here people do these things wantonly,” the GS noted.

Furthermore, the government is constructing public parking spaces for contractors to park their heavy-duty equipment, far from the major arteries. Dr Jagdeo explained the spaces will be located across different regions, including on the East Coast and East Bank Demerara and in Region Three, among other areas.

“It’s a state-owned place, maybe 10 acres [will] be developed with lights, et cetera…so, if you have excavators or these things, you can’t just go and park it in front someone’s house or apartment,” he warned.

Dr Jagdeo clarified that the government does not favour seizing equipment, but some level of order must be observed. He emphasised that this is how business should be conducted in Guyana.

“We hope that they will understand the need to change, the way they do business too,” Dr Jagdeo underscored.

