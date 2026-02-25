Jagdeo warns of climate setback without US, platforms AI and forest finance at WSDS 2026

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo used a wide-ranging address at the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) on Wednesday (February 25, 2026) to warn that global climate ambitions face new uncertainty amid shifting geopolitical dynamics, while urging developing nations to move aggressively on artificial intelligence and biodiversity protection.

Speaking before policymakers, researchers and climate advocates at the annual gathering in New Delhi, India, Jagdeo struck a pragmatic tone, arguing that national-level action — particularly by countries in the Global South — may become increasingly important as international consensus frays.

CLIMATE AMBITIONS AMID GEOPOLITICAL SHIFTS

Jagdeo’s speech centered heavily on the challenges facing global climate cooperation, particularly what he described as the absence of the United States from key negotiations.

“I’ve heard whispers on in the corridors, but often we are reluctant to confront the biggest issue that is affecting us right now, and that is the need to raise ambition to achieve the climate goals that we have set ourselves, and with the absence of the United States of America at the table, and at this time when we have to raise ambition, it would be very, very difficult for us to achieve the climate goals without the US participation,” he said.

The Vice President warned that diminished U.S. involvement could complicate efforts to expand carbon pricing systems and strengthen multilateral regulations governing sectors such as aviation, shipping and methane emissions.

“So, I think the challenge before this gathering here and over the next couple of days is to find ways where we can move forward even without the participation of the United States of America at this point in time,” he added.

His remarks come amid growing concern among climate analysts that global emissions targets could slip as political priorities shift in several major economies.

GUYANA’S LOW-CARBON PITCH

The Vice President also used Guyana’s own development strategy as a case study in how smaller countries can act independently. The South American nation has positioned itself as a model for balancing economic growth with forest conservation — even as it rapidly expands oil production.

“In 2009 we launched a Low Carbon Development Strategy. Guyana is about the size of the United Kingdom, 86 per cent of it is discovered with primary forest. We have one of the lowest deforestation rates in the world,” he said.

He argued that forest carbon credits remain undervalued in international climate markets, noting that most transactions occur in voluntary systems rather than compliance frameworks.

“We sold 30% of our forest carbon for $750 million US dollars,” Jagdeo said, framing the deal as evidence that forest preservation can generate significant revenue for developing countries.

At the same time, he acknowledged Guyana’s rapidly growing oil sector, which is expected to produce up to two million barrels per day within a few years. “We want to prove that you can do that and still have a sustainable strategy within the country,” he said, describing what critics have called a difficult balancing act between fossil fuel expansion and climate leadership.

BIODIVERSITY AS A POLITICAL BRIDGE

One of the more unconventional themes in Jagdeo’s speech was the suggestion that biodiversity protection could resonate with audiences skeptical of climate science.

“We just realised that in many parts of the world, including in the United States, that many people who were climate skeptics may also be strong supporters of biodiversity protection,” he said.

He highlighted Guyana’s recently launched Global Biodiversity Alliance and encouraged broader participation, arguing that ecological conservation may offer a new pathway for international cooperation even when climate negotiations stall.

AI AND THE FUTURE OF DEVELOPMENT

Jagdeo devoted a significant portion of his remarks to artificial intelligence – a topic that has increasingly entered sustainability discussions as governments consider its energy demands and economic potential.

“The next issue that I want to raise here is we cannot meet here and not talk about AI,” he said. “We can’t say the focus of this summit is on transformation, and don’t examine the challenge that AI will bring to sustainable issues.”

He described AI as both a risk and an opportunity for developing countries, warning of a looming “divide” that could widen global inequalities if smaller nations lack access to infrastructure and expertise.

“India would be able to build computing capacity and become very competitive globally…that is not so for many other countries in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific,” he said.

Jagdeo urged international organisations to develop planning frameworks to help governments integrate AI into national development strategies, particularly in health care and education. He cited Guyana’s experience purchasing an AI model to analyse medical imaging, noting that policymakers struggled to evaluate competing technologies.

“We asked the Minister, how do you know that this is the best model… and the answer is, they came first. We don’t have a system to assess quality at this stage,” he said.

He also described resistance among technical staff who fear job displacement, arguing that education and awareness campaigns — similar to those used to promote climate action — are essential.

ECONOMIC FRAMING OF CLIMATE ACTION

Throughout the speech, Jagdeo returned repeatedly to the idea that climate solutions must make economic sense to gain political traction.

“I think we need now more and more to emphasise the economic arguments around climate issues, because you may have a climate outcome, but it’s good economics, and nobody argues with economics,” he said, pointing to China and India’s dominance in solar technology and electric vehicles as examples of climate solutions becoming profitable industries.

He closed on a lighter note, joking that artificial intelligence had already reshaped his own speechwriting process.

“As I was coming here, I got a speech from my Foreign Ministry, and then I did a prompt on the AI, and it wrote a better speech than the Foreign Ministry gave me,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

As the summit continues, analysts say Jagdeo’s remarks reflect a broader shift in global climate diplomacy — one increasingly shaped by emerging economies and smaller nations attempting to chart their own paths amid uncertainty in traditional Western leadership.