Jobs, other opportunities being advanced on the West Bank Demerara

Vice President assures during follow-up meetings at Patentia, Uitvlugt

The PPP/C Government continues to advance its strategy that will see thousands of Guyanese gainfully employed countrywide.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo addressing residents during the meeting at Patentia, WBD

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, today restated this commitment during follow-up visits at Patentia and Uitvlugt, West Bank Demerara. He said the manifesto promise of providing some 50,000 jobs is being accomplished through the part-time jobs initiative.

The Vice President explained that under the APNU+AFC Coalition over 30,000 jobs were lost before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to the heavy taxation policies of that government.

A resident raises his concern during the meeting

The economic situation in the country became worse, following the shutdown of the country after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, accounting for the loss of another 40, 000 jobs. Further, the closure of the sugar industry resulted in some 7, 000 persons being placed on the breadline.

Coming into office, the PPP/C government had to quickly implement a strategy to deal with the job loss, as well as the rising cost of living, brought on by the pandemic and other external factors.

Residents during the meeting at Patentia, WCD

Dr. Jagdeo noted that the primary task of the administration was to reboot the economy. Currently, Guyana is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and the government is focused on building the non-oil sectors.

New jobs, VP Jagdeo explained, will be created in the agriculture, services, manufacturing, tourism, and other sectors.

Speaking specifically to the part-time jobs initiative, the Vice President said the programme, along with other measures to supplement household income will ease the cost-of-living burden on citizens.

Through this programme, close to 12,000 persons have been gainfully employed and are earning $40, 000 monthly.

He called on persons to reject the negative banter by opposition and other voices, “Don’t fall prey to bitter persons with their failed ideologies.”

The VP made it clear that the government would not allow those forces to stymie progress.

Beneficiaries of the jobs were encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to study and upgrade themselves, through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships.

Additionally, the Vice President made reference to the gas-to-energy project which will result in the creation of high paying jobs in the area. The project which is expected to come on stream by late 2024, is expected to reduce Guyana’s energy sector emissions and cut electricity cost by more than half.

The Vice President also addressed a number of concerns raised by residents and assured them that the special unit within the Office of the President will follow-up on their issues. Road upgrades and other community enhancement projects, he told residents will be undertaken in the community through the relevant ministries and agencies.

The VP was accompanied by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall; Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and regional officials.

