Joint Communiqué Issued at the Conclusion of the Official Visit to Guyana by His Excellency Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil

At the invitation of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and current Chairman of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), His Excellency Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil paid an official visit to Georgetown, Guyana, as Chief Guest at the Forty-Sixth Regular Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community from 28 to 29 February 2024. His Excellency President Lula was accompanied by a high- level delegation including the Ministers of Planning and Budget, of Transport, of Integration and Regional Development and of Ports and Airports.

His Excellency President Lula addressed the plenary of the 46th Regular Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community on 28 February 2024 where he highlighted regional and international issues of common interest to both CARICOM and Brazil, in particular sustainable development and climate change, food and nutrition security, the situation in Haiti, among others. He also engaged in bilateral discussions with CARICOM Heads of Government.

The Heads of Government of CARICOM recalled the first CARICOM -Brazil Summit held in Brasilia, in 2010, under the co-leadership of President Lula and Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to reengage with the President of Brazil on this occasion. The Heads acknowledged that it was timely for the region to take practical steps to set up a cooperation for development programme with Brazil, putting into effect the Agreement on Technical Cooperation between Brazil and CARICOM signed in the aforementioned Brasilia Summit. They also agreed to further expand their trading links to realize their full potential. In this regard, they recognized the importance of a CARICOM partnership with Brazil to achieve the region`s agricultural and food and nutrition agenda- the 25×2025 Initiative.

His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and His Excellency President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also engaged in bilateral discussions. The two leaders examined the relations between their two countries, reviewed progress in the implementation of previous undertakings and committed to further actions and practical measures to deepen and advance the bilateral cooperation and integration agenda. In this regard, they noted with appreciation the record of achievements already made such as the Takutu Bridge linking the two countries.

The Presidents recalled the visit of His Excellency President Lula to Guyana from 14 to 15 February 2005. During that visit the importance of the road connection between the two countries was particularly emphasized. The Presidents underscored the continued relevance of the establishment of the road link between Guyana and Brazil.

The Presidents reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the full development of a partnership programme between Guyana and Brazil, aimed at enhancing the prosperity of the two countries and strengthening regional integration. They emphasized the need for greater impetus in the implementation of commitments by both sides to advance the bilateral cooperation and integration agenda, stressing the importance of effective monitoring and evaluation of agreed initiatives.

The Presidents designated their respective Vice-Presidents as responsible for coordinating the implementation of the bilateral cooperation and integration agenda. The two sides will work towards organizing a mission from Guyana to Brazil, comprising officials of the government and the business sector, with the aim of expanding trade and investment between the two countries which will take place in the second quarter of 2024.

The Presidents also welcomed the opportunity of discussing with President

Chandrikapersad Santokhi of Suriname some initiatives at the trilateral level, in the areas of infrastructure, energy and cooperation on combatting transnational illicit activities, which are reflected in a separate Joint Communiqué.

Additionally, His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and His Excellency President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva agreed to undertake the following actions aimed at strengthening the bilateral cooperation between Guyana and Brazil:

Revival of the established Ministerial Working Groups to further bilateral engagements between the two countries. Greater collaboration in agriculture and food security, through sharing information and best practices, enhanced collaboration between their respective research institutions, and promoting investment. The full implementation of the Guyana- Brazil International Road Transport Agreement (IRTA). Encouraging the restoration of air connectivity between the two countries. Advancing the process of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in November 2020 for the Technical Feasibility Studies for the installation of fiber optic link between Guyana and Brazil. Expanding the provisions of the Partial Scope Agreement. Working towards the full operationalization of the Agreement on Cooperation and Facilitation of Investment. Strengthening the bilateral dialogue and collaboration on frontier, consular and migration issues. Convening of the Guyana/ Brazil Mixed Border Commission with a view to continuing border demarcation activities between the two countries. Fostering consultations on peace and security, including through their permanent missions to the UN. Exploring a framework of engagement between Brazil and the Caribbean Community that seeks to contribute to enhancing food security in the region and advance the CARICOM Agri-Food Systems Agenda, in line with the recently approved CELAC Plan for Food and Nutrition Security and Hunger Eradication 2030 (FSN CELAC Plan 2030). Promoting South American cooperation initiatives, under the leadership of different countries in the region, open to the participation of all, in the areas of health, family agriculture, environment, infrastructure, energy, digital transformation, defense and security.

The two presidents underscored that international law, human rights, democracy, social justice, rule of law, and sustainable development are paramount pillars for a peaceful and prosperous region. To this end, the two Presidents reiterated their unwavering commitment to ensure that the Latin American and Caribbean region remains a Zone of Peace and cooperation.

The two Presidents also discussed issues of regional and international concern including the situations in Haiti, Ukraine and Gaza. Both Presidents expressed their deep concern over the dramatic humanitarian situation in Gaza and echoed their call for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of the peace process.

They reaffirmed the urgent need for a two-state solution, with a viable State of Palestine living side by side with Israel in peace and security, within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders. They also reiterated their unwavering support for Palestine`s full membership in the UN.

President Ali expressed his appreciation to President Lula and the Government of Brazil for the consistent and principled support in favor of peaceful settlement of disputes in the South American region in accordance with international law. President Ali also thanked Brazil for the critical role of a facilitator which it is performing in the dialogue for peace and cooperation between Guyana and Venezuela, within the context of the Argyle Declaration.

President Ali congratulated Brazil on assuming the G20 presidency, commending its announced priorities of promoting social inclusion and fighting hunger, poverty and inequality; combating climate change, promoting energy transition and sustainable development; and reforming global institutions. In this context, President Lula invited Guyana to consider joining the forthcoming Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, which will galvanize unified efforts to tackle these critical issues.

President Ali congratulated President Lula on the anticipated hosting by Brazil of the 30th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 30) in 2025 in the city of Belém and pledged his support.

In concluding their discussions, both Presidents expressed their full satisfaction with the results of their dialogue. They further expressed their conviction that the decisions taken to advance cooperation on bilateral, regional and international matters were testimony to the political will of both Presidents and the vision for the economic and social development of the people of Guyana and Brazil.

At the conclusion of the meeting President Lula expressed appreciation to His Excellency President Ali for the kind hospitality offered to him and his delegation.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

