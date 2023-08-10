Joint Statement: His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s visit to the Dominican Republic

His Excellency Mr. Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, welcomed His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, and his delegation of high-level Government Officials and members of the private sector to Santo Domingo, on Tuesday 8 August 2023 for a two-day official visit from 8 – 9, August 2023.

The official visit is in keeping with the commitment made by His Excellency President Ali to reciprocate the official visit undertaken by the President of the Dominican Republic to Georgetown on 1 June 2023.

The discussions between the two Presidents at the official visit in Georgetown laid the foundation for enhanced cooperation between the two countries and have since set in motion engagements at the technical level for collaboration particularly in areas of energy, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, security and industry.

The Presidents restated their disposition to move forward with their bilateral agenda through High-Level Working Groups which would structure collaboration and evaluate progress achieved in the programmes of cooperation established, within the framework of the respective Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) and Agreements signed.

They confirmed their shared objective/vision to foster an enabling environment that would strengthen bilateral ties, facilitate greater business collaboration, and increase trade towards mutual national benefit.

They welcomed the continued discussions between the private sectors of the two countries in the interest of building up partnerships for economic security and resilience and advancing complementarity and synergy for both countries and the region.

The Presidents reaffirmed their commitment towards advocating in the interest of Small Island Developing States to address challenges including food security, energy security and the impacts of climate change, issues that are of profound interest to the countries and the region and which must be met with urgent and collective action.

The leaders reflected on the regional and multilateral issues which continue to impact the achievement of sustainable development and underscored the need for adherence to the rule of law, respect for territorial integrity and the promotion of democracy and human rights as fundamental for the maintenance of the region as a zone of peace.

They highlighted their concern over the severe humanitarian, security, and governance crisis facing Haiti and affirmed a commitment to continue efforts alongside CARICOM and the United Nations, to collaborate with the Haitian Government and all stakeholders to find a durable and Haitian-led solution.

The leaders recognized this second official visit as testament to the growing and strengthening bilateral relationship between the Dominican Republic and the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, one that sets the stage for addressing issues of mutual importance and that paves the way for future collaboration towards both countries’ development and prosperity.

The Presidents witnessed the signing of the following Memoranda of Understanding:

Memorandum of Understanding between Centro de Exportación e Inversión de la República Dominicana (PRODOMINICANA) and Guyana Office for Investment, Office of the President Government of Guyana on enhancing bilateral Investment Relations. Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the field of Tourism between the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce of the Co‑operative Republic of Guyana. Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Dominican Republic and the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana for the establishment of an oil refinery. Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Dominican Republic and the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana for the establishment of a petrochemical plant. Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Dominican Republic and the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to study the possibility of the Dominican Republic participating in the exploration of a Guyanese petroleum block. Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Dominican Republic and the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana for the establishment of a joint production of corn, soybeans, other agricultural products, and cooperation and promotion of the poultry sector.

