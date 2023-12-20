Kanapang male and female athletes emerge victorious at Region Eight Championship Cup

–Sponsored by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs

The Region Eight Championship Cup was an exciting sporting event that concluded on Monday with male and female football athletes from Kanapang emerging victorious in the thrilling three-day tournament held at the Kato Sports Ground.

This was the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs’ first-ever Region Eight Championship Cup with support from the Office of the Vice President, drawing sports enthusiasts from across the region.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai poses with the male champions – Kanapang

The Kanapang males had an intense match against Bamboo Creek that ended in a draw at the end of the 90 minutes, followed by a nail-biting seven-minute extra time. The teams then went into a penalty shootout, where the Kanapang males emerged as champions of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Kanapang females proved too strong for the Kurukabaru females, thrashing them 3-1 with their impressive performance on the field.

Champions of the female football tournament along with Minister Sukhai

The winners, first runner-up, and the most valuable players (MVPs) were awarded cash prizes, trophies, and recognition by the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, the Regional Chairman, Headley Pio, and Councillors of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

Addressing the over 200 athletes present, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai reiterated the PPP/C Administration’s dedication to fostering development in the hinterland, riverine, and remote villages in various areas, including sports.

“The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs continues to promote sports among the hinterland and in interior locations. We continue to support this great initiative that is very beneficial for the development and growth of young people,” Minister Sukhai stated.

Bamboo Creek came in as the first runner-up for the male category

She added that sports can be a driving force that brings together people from all walks of life in unity, noting that it is a pillar of the government’s aggressive development agenda.

“It is bringing together people, building bonds and relationships, and building a Guyana where we can work together, play together, and be together,” she further expressed.

Minister Sukhai also noted that it can aid the region in advancing its football skills to the national level, complementing Region Seven’s admirable football talents that are showcased at the annual heritage games.

Kurukabaru Females are the first runner-up for the female category

The championship cup was held from December 16 to 18, and showcased the government’s commitment to promoting sports in the hinterland regions and bringing people from all walks of life together under the One Guyana umbrella.

Minister Sukhai also presented uniform gear to four villages, including Chiung Mouth, Kamana, Kanapang, and Campbelltown.

Athletes from the various communities commended the ministry’s support, highlighting that the tournament has positively benefitted the youths in the community.

The championship cup was also supported by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), the Kato Village Council, community members, and sports clubs from the various villages.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

