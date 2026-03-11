Karasabai Airstrip 70 per cent complete

The Karasabai Airstrip in Region Nine, being upgraded from an earthen strip to a fortified rigid paved concrete airstrip, is now 70 per cent complete.

The update was provided by the Ministry of Public Works via social media on Tuesday.

Karasabai airstrip before the upgrade

Executed by the ministry’s Special Project Unit (SPU), the $993 million project is set to benefit approximately 1,260 residents.

Construction is being implemented using a community participation model, which saw 50 skilled and unskilled residents participating in this transformative project.

The project spans a length of 3000ft by 50ft, with a strength of 5000 pounds per square inch (PSI).

Upgraded Karasabai Airstrip

While the airstrip remains closed for final works, emergency road repairs between Karasabai and Lethem ensure the community remains connected.

Once finished, the new airstrip will provide safe, reliable transport for the village and surrounding areas. The project is expected to stimulate local growth in agriculture and tourism, creating jobs and strengthening the village economy.

Meanwhile, the village was gifted a new terminal similar to the one at the new Aishalton airfield by International Import and Supplies. The company was responsible for supplying materials for the project.

The addition and upgrade of airstrips in hinterland communities is part of the government’s broader vision to bridge the gap that exists between the coastland.

It also aims to ensure safer, faster, reliable and cost-effective travel for Guyanese living in these far-flung communities.