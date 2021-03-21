Karasabai village council gets $5M to construct benab

– money provided through Presidential Grant

Residents of Karasabai, Region Nine will soon have a traditional benab to host important meetings and other village activities.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai during a recent community consultation, handed over a cheque for $5 million to the village council to finance the project.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon Pauline Sukhai addresses residents in Karasabai, Region Nine

The Minister said the funds were sourced through the Presidential Grant, which was first launched by the PPP/C Administration in 2007 to enhance economic and social development in Amerindian communities.

She said the money would be spent under the supervision of the acting Toshao helming the village council, since the substantive Toshao has not conducted the council’s business in over three months.

Concerning other development projects to be undertaken in Karasabai, Minister Sukhai pointed out that two bridges, each costing $8 million, would be built in the village, through the Ministry of Public Works.

Bridges at ‘S-turn’ in Karasabai and leading into Pai Pang will also be repaired.

The education sector would also see improvements as annex schools would be built in both Kokshebai and Pai Pang.

A sanitary block would also be constructed at Pai Pang and its teachers’ quarters upgraded. The extended officers’ quarters there would also be rehabilitated.

Minister Sukhai said the impending projects signify the Administration’s commitment to developing the hinterland.

“Our Government will be ensuring that infrastructural work continues to be funded in this 2021… We don’t only talk the talk, but we walk the walk so that people become more confident that their development is in the hands of the right Government,” she said.

The Minister maintained that the initiatives will further ensure the effective delivery of services Amerindian people need.

Additionally, at Karasabai, Minister Sukhai handed over two all-terrain vehicles that will be utilised by its village council to strengthen capacity to conduct administrative work.

Residents of Karasabai inspect the ATVs that were handed over by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai

A motorcycle was also delivered for use by the village’s welfare officer to carry out functions of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

Under Budget 2021, $300 million has been approved for the continuation of the Presidential Grant fund. The investment would finance projects and programmes in all sectors of the 220 Amerindian villages so that their economies could be strengthened.