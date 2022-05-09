Karrau residents urged to become Community Enhancement Workers

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P, is encouraging residents of Karrau, Region Seven to become Community Enhancement Workers (CEWs) to help improve their community’s aesthetics.

The minister made this call during his recent visit to the region.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP.

He said enhancement workers play a significant role in the community’s transformation, which will aid government’s effort to develop every community countrywide. They also fulfill government’s manifesto promise to create job opportunities and boost village economies.

“President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has Amerindian development at the top of his agenda, and so we would like to work with you in whatever way possible.

“We believe that the investments that we are making in our Amerindian villages are investments which we believe will reach down to benefit the people now and, in the future,” Minister Dharamlall told residents.

As such, the minister urged residents to decide whether they would like to be part of the transformational initiative. “This programme is aimed to enhancing our citizens’ lives especially in villages that are far-off from the centre [Georgetown].”

Minister Dharamlall also spoke about several health training programmes to improve primary healthcare services in the community. “Community Health Workers (CHWs), registered nurses, nursing assistants, Medex and even midwives are currently being trained across the country, and so I hope in this region that programme is being rolled out especially in Karrau.”

This year, the ministry allocated $5 billion to launch a more advanced Community Infrastructure Improvement Project (CIIP) to not only improve community aesthetics, but sanitary and environmental conditions.

Last year, some $1.1 billion was utilised to preserve the aesthetics and infrastructure of communities across the country.

The CEWs programme falls under CIIP which began in 2014 and modified in 2015 to decentralise resources to the local democratic organs.

