Keys to 2-bedroom core homes handed over to Great Diamond, Sophia families

Four low-income families from Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara and Sophia, Georgetown were presented the keys to brand new core homes on Tuesday. This initiative comes under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP).

The homes were handed over by the Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues. Deputy Director of Community Development Department – Central Housing & Planning Authority, Mrs. Donell Bess-Bascom was also present.

The beneficiaries are Mr. Paul Cottam of 2453 Section C, Block X, Great Diamond; Ms. Sonia Thomas of 1063 Section B, Block X, Great Diamond; Ms. Dawn Waithe of 984 Pattensen, Turkeyen (Sophia); and Ms. Joy Castillo of 3067, Section D, South Turkeyen (Sophia).

For these beneficiaries and their families, the new homes mark a significant improvement from their previous living conditions, which in some cases included living in dilapidated structures or cramped quarters with other family members.

An emotional Ms. Thomas, remarked that the home provides great relief for her children, as they can now enjoy comfort and security in the new house. Similar sentiments were expressed by Mr. Cottam, who has been visually impaired for 22 years. He has four children and said that he is happy to finally have his own home.

Each of these homes boasts two bedrooms, along with kitchen and washroom facilities.

With costs ranging from $4.5-4.9 million, the funding for this project came from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and beneficiaries are only required to make a $100,000 contribution towards the construction of the home. As a stipulation, each beneficiary must be the owner of the land on which the home was constructed.

In addition to the keys, the families were also presented with their electrical certificates. The construction of the homes is supervised by engineers from CHPA’s Projects Department to ensure they meet the specifications outlined by the IDB.

