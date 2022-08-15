Keys to 3-Bedroom Homes at Cummings Lodge to be Handed Over Soon

– another 100 2-bedroom elevated homes to be constructed

The handing over of keys to the first fifty (50) three-bedroom homes under construction by the Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority at Plot 1768 Cummings Lodge, Georgetown will commence in the next two months.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, along with CHPA Director of Projects, Mr. Omar Narine and senior engineers visited the construction site over the weekend.

Hon. Collin Croal, Minister of Housing and Water (left), CHPA Director of Projects, Mr. Omar Narine (2nd right) and engineers peruse the project map

“By October we should begin handing over keys to the beneficiaries of the fifty houses,” the Minister stated while noting that the Ministry is satisfied with the pace of contractors on the flat homes.

Each moderate-income home is approximately one thousand and thirteen square feet and contains three bedrooms; a living room; a kitchen with cupboards and a single drain board sink; and one complete bathroom. The construction cost for each unit is $9 million. A number of persons, who previously applied for housing units, have already been prequalified for the homes.

Aerial view of the ongoing construction

The Minister also announced that the Ministry will be constructing another 100 two-bedroom moderate-income homes in the Cummings Lodge, adding to the 200 similar units originally built in the area. Contracts for the construction of these homes are expected to be awarded shortly.

These projects have significantly impacted the neighbouring community of Sophia, as more than 200 youths have been employed through the initiative and the demand for the houses continues to soar.

Some of the three-bedroom homes under construction

“When we started here there was a lot of stigma attached to the location but right now there are a lot of persons requesting houses in Cummings Lodge […] That shows the impact of the government’s housing drive because it is not only about creating employment but also uplifting communities,” the Minister said.

Minister Croal underscored that providing alternative options to lands for citizens will remain a key focus over the coming years. By the end of the 2022, the Ministry expects to have at least one thousand (1,000) homes under construction, with several projects in Regions Four, Six, Seven and Ten. Soon the Ministry of Housing and Water will be publishing Expressions of Interest aimed at local contractors who are interested in building homes under these projects, as it aims to utilize materials and labour from the respective communities as far as possible.

