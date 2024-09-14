Kingstown Seawall Esplanade observes first anniversary

Patrons of the Kingston Seawall Esplanade were treated to an evening of cultural performances in observance of the first anniversary since the space was launched by the First Lady of Guyana, Arya Ali.

Mrs Ali, during her brief address to those gathered, highlighted the important role that the beautified space plays in people’s lives.

First Lady of Guyana H.E Arya Ali

She said the esplanade was created to provide a beautiful accessible space, where everyone in Region Four and visitors can unwind and enjoy the natural beauty of the area.

“Today as we look out over this vibrant stretch of waterfront. It’s heartening to see how our shared vision has blossomed beautifully,” she stated.

She expressed gratitude to all who played a part in bringing the project to life and making the space “a true gem of our city.”

“This space is more than just a place to take a stroll. It’s a testament to what we can achieve when we come together with a shared purpose. It’s where families gather friends reconnect and visitors experience the warmth of our community. We have seen it transformed into a lively venue for events, a peaceful escape and a thriving space for our local vendors,” the First Lady said.

A section of the Kingston Seawall Esplanade

She noted that the space provides well-maintained amenities, ample seating, a children’s play park, and a dedicated food vending area.

However, she said it was also disheartening to see persons engaged in vandalism and destruction of property, lights being broken and stolen, washrooms clogged and broken, tables and chairs defaced and destroyed

She urged everyone to continue using space with respect and care, noting that the success of the space has both to do with its physical presence and how it enhances community spirit and stands as a symbol.

“I want to urge us to try our very best to take care of these amenities. It belongs to you. I. t belongs to me. It belongs to our children. It belongs to every single Guyanese,” she stated.

Dancers perform at the event Some of the audience members at the anniversary celebration Patrons at the activity

