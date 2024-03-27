Kite-making workshop gets underway for East Ruimveldt children

Children across the East Ruimveldt, Georgetown area are currently attending a two-day kite-making workshop that started on Wednesday as the Easter holidays get underway.

This annual government gesture is hosted annually at the ‘Giving Back Centre’ where children from ages eight to 14 attend.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy interacting with the children at the workshop

The Easter event is a collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister – Department of Public Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, and the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy visited and interacted with several children who were enthusiastic about the creative experience.

“We want to ensure that you the children of East Ruimveldt enjoy and get the best experience for every season in this country. So, during this season the children will have the experience of making kites, flying them, and truly knowing the significance of this season,” Minister McCoy told the gathering.

The workshop commences at 9 am and ends at 1 pm. The children are being provided with snacks and lunch free of cost.

Among other things, the exercise allows the youths to harness their creativity by building and decorating their kites from the initial stage.

At the end of the workshop, these children will be presented with prizes for the best-crafted kites which will be soaring in the skies on Easter Monday.

Some of the children of East Ruimveldt who are undergoing the kite-making exercise

Similar kite-making workshops are also ongoing at North and South Sophia, Georgetown, and Mocha on the East Bank of Demerara and along the Soesdyke Highway.

Easter celebrations have become a national holiday in Guyana, transcending religious beliefs and ethnicity. This season is reserved for kite flying activities, whereby thousands of persons take to the seawall and other public spaces to partake in the recreational festivities.

