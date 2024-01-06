Kitty residents to benefit from immediate drainage, road works – President Ali announces

Within the coming weeks, the community of Kitty in Georgetown, Region Four will benefit from intense drainage and road works, proper sewage, enhanced security and other critical social services as the government aggressively works to improve the living conditions for all.

These prevalent issues were highlighted by residents themselves as President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaged in a walkabout in the community early Saturday morning where prompt commitments were made to resolve these concerns.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Collaborative efforts between the Ministries of Public Works and Local Government and Regional Development will focus on desilting drainages and improving roadways while the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will be providing skill training programmes to around 60 youths in the community.

“Within one week … they’re going implement a robust plan … to deal with the challenges that we see here today. But, it’s not only about today, it’s about the councillors using this injection to develop with you the citizens, a long-term strategy, a continuing strategy that will change the mindset,” President Ali underscored as he addressed residents.

President Ali engaging Kitty residents during a community walkabout

The Head of state emphasised that the strategy aims to change the mindset of the citizens towards proper care and management of the environment.

He recalled that these were some of the commitments leading up to the 2023 Local Government Elections (LGE) and his engagement demonstrates the government’s dedication to directly involve people in the improvement and development of their communities.

One of the alleyways that will be cleaned to allow for proper drainage

“Over the last year, we have transitioned as promised, when the councillors were here, when the ministers campaigned during the Local Government Elections, we promised that we’ll have a robust and strong community-oriented strategy,” the Head of State posited.

The president was accompanied by the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Anand Persaud, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr and the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy and PPP/C councillors.

Minister Indar explained that residents of the community will be incorporated during the implementation of these projects in the community.

“Myself and Minister Ramson will continue on Monday to meet with the 60 plus people in the community to deal with industrial training, making sure we hook them up to companies so that they can be paid during the training period and thereafter being employed,” he stated.

A similar approach was taken by the PPP/C Administration in the communities of Albertown and Kingston, recognising that the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) have failed to deliver on its mandate to improve the livelihoods of residents in Georgetown.

