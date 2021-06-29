KN article misleading, figures quoted reflect monthly Covid hospitalisations -Dr. Anthony

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony has refuted as misleading a Kaieteur News article which suggests that scores of persons are hospitalised daily with COVID-19.

Contrary to the claims in the June 28, 2021, article titled, “An average of 87 persons hospitalised daily with COVID-19 – Health Minister,” Dr. Anthony said those figures are monthly statistics and represent the number of in-patients at hospitals countrywide.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

“For the entire month of January, an average of 18 persons were hospitalised, in February 23 persons, March 38 persons, April 66, May 87 and June 87,” he told DPI in an invited comment.

Since August 2, 2020, the Government has taken every step to ensure the population is protected against the deadly disease. The medical sector’s capacity to treat COVID-19 has been boosted with the procurement of vital equipment and vaccines.

The public is encouraged to do its part and to obey the gazetted precautionary measures. Adults are also advised to protect themselves and their loved ones from contracting Covid through vaccination.

To date, some 231,766 persons have gotten their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This represents 47.6 per cent of the adult population while 106,344 persons or 21.8 per cent of the population are fully immunized.

Persons 18 years and older are encouraged to visit any one of the COVID-19 vaccination sites to receive their jabs.