Kwakwani women to be trained, certified by BIT -Minister Hamilton

-advises public that all State training is free

Over a dozen Kwakwani women who were duped into a cosmetology training course, will now be trained and certified by the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

Minister Hon. Joseph Hamilton made the offer to the women, during a recent outreach to the Upper Demerara-Berbice community, after receiving complaints about the course, which was facilitated by a woman who had falsely claimed to be attached to BIT.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton during his engagement with Kwakwani residents.

The participants allegedly paid the woman for the course and were promised certificates upon completion.

“Anyone who comes to you in the name of BIT and they are saying to you that you have to pay for a programme, please call the police.

Presently, we have no programme running in Kwakwani and that is why we are having this conversation to see if we can get a programme running here,” Minister Hamilton told residents, during an engagement at the Kwakwani Primary School.

He made it clear that under no circumstance are participants required to pay for training programmes facilitated by the State agency.

“All the programmes we run, they are free of cost and all the equipment and whatever you use, we supply it. So, if we have a cosmetology programme running, we supply the materials.

If we are doing culinary programmes, we are responsible for all the equipment, and if we have a heavy-duty equipment operation programme, we have to borrow or rent somebody heavy-duty machine,” he said.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton during a meeting with the women

Minister Hamilton said BIT officers in Kwakwani are the only persons authorised to organise training programmes in the agency’s name. He cautioned residents to be vigilant when outsiders enter their village and claim to be representatives of the Government.

Over the past month, Minister Hamilton has been visiting communities across the country to sensitise citizens about the opportunities for skills training, through the Board of Industrial Training.

The BIT offers more than 83 skills training programmes, which are accessible to citizens countrywide. These include motor mechanics, plumbing, catering, cake decorating, garment construction, ICT, small engine and solar panel repairs and heavy-duty equipment operation. The agency is now seeking to have its programmes internationally certified and accredited.