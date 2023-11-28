Labour ministry efficiently utilising resources to combat labour shortage

The Ministry of Labour has effectively utilised 91 per cent of its budgetary allocation to address the labour shortage in 2023 through capital programmes, policy development, and administration.

This was revealed by Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) at the ministry’s Brickdam, Georgetown, head office.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton during his interview with the Department of Public Information

The 2023 budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Labour was $451,388,753.00.

Seventy-nine per cent of the expenditure focused on capital programmes, prioritising the construction and renovation of facilities. The remaining capital programmes are expected to be completed before the first quarter of next year.

“For the capital side, we are at 36 per cent. That is so because we have the capital projects happening that will end up being roll-over projects…Because some of the construction [of the buildings], will finish in January and February,” Minister Hamilton informed.

The government’s efforts to expand training facilities across Guyana are also progressing. Two new training centres are under construction in Berbice, while a building at Unity in Region Four, is undergoing a $40 million refurbishment.

“We are also upgrading our facilities at Bartica where we will be putting in a welding and fabrication workshop and extend it to include joinery.

“Also, in Region Nine, we are refurbishing a training facility in Lethem … we are outfitting the Bina Hill institute to execute four programmes. We will furnish the IT lab in regard to equipment, and establish a welding and fabrication facility that will also allow for joinery. Another thing, we will be outfitting, is a place to train persons in commercial food preparation that can also be utilised for agro-processing,” the minister underscored.

To date, some 11,275 persons have benefitted from skills training programmes through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) in all administrative regions. Of that amount, 6,992 are females.

