Labour ministry engages Sinohydo Corporation Ltd on strike action by workers

The Ministry of Labour’s attention was drawn through social media to the strike action by some workers (truck drivers) employed by Sinohydro Corporation Limited.

The ministry immediately made contact with the company and invited them to a meeting to better understand the situation to address the grievances. Chief Labour Officer, Mr Dhaneshwar Deonarine and his team met with the Human Resource Manager, Ms Ruth Mc Taire and Ms Shania Braithwaite, Senior Human Resource Officer of Sinohydo Corporation Ltd. at 12:30 pm today, October 12, 2023, at the Ministry of Labour, Brickdam, Georgetown.

At that meeting, the company indicated that the main reason for the strike was delayed payment of wages/salaries which was due on October 6, 2023. The company assured the ministry that the workers were paid at 11:00 a.m. today and they have agreed to return to work with full resumption after their lunch break.

The ministry wishes to point out that at this time there are no unresolved complaints from any worker of the company.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

