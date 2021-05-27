Labour Ministry receives two motorbikes to boost OSH services

The Ministry of Labour has received two motorcycles from the Aurora Gold Mines (AGM)/Zijin Mining Group Incorporated to boost the work of its Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department.

Minister, Hon. Joseph Hamilton, received the motorbikes during a presentation ceremony held at AGM’s headquarters Tuesday.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton

The Minister thanked the company for its support, saying he hopes that the partnership could be strengthened.

“We made a request to the GM like what we did to GAICO and others, to help us properly effect Occupational Safety and Health in all of the regions and communities… We are grateful that AGM responded positively and so we have gotten two other bikes as we collected two last week.

This collaboration started some time ago. We have developed it stronger during OSH month in April, and we will continue these types of collaboration going forward to ensure that there is a relationship between all companies and the Ministry of Labour.”

Permanent Secretary, Mr. Bishram Kuppen echoed the Minister’s sentiments.

“This comes at a very important time. As you know, Minister Hamilton travelled across the country, and seeing the situation and know that we need coverage all over.

So, these gestures from industry that are coming to us is appreciative and obviously this is something that is contributing to a large extent to national development. So, we welcome this move by AGM and the managers of AGM,” he said.

Permanent Secretary -Ministry of Labour, Mr. Bishram Kuppen

AGM’s Director – Corporate Office, Compliance and Government Relations, Mr. Peter Benny told the Minister that his agency will continue to provide assistance.

“We know that your request was meant to help your staff to reach the very far-flung areas of the country, where they will be able to service other worksites in the areas of labour relations and occupational safety,” he said.

The Ministry recently hosted a month of activities in observance of Occupational Safety and Health to promote safe workplace practices in mining and construction areas.