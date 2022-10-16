Largest athlete turnout at 2022 Heritage Games – Min. Sukhai

Some 669 athletes from across the 10 administrative regions traveled to Georgetown to participate in the annual heritage games 2022, which kicked off on Friday, October 15.

The three-day event concludes Sunday evening with the football finals as the highlight.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai was present on day three of the event at the Everest Cricket Ground. She told DPI that the number of athletes participating this year has increased compared to past events.

“I understand this is the largest number of athletes being gathered here in the city to compete among themselves and so it is an important event. It is an event whereby the government is investing in young people, in the development of culture, and the development of sports, and course for indigenous people, we’re not left behind,” she said.

Minister Sukhai informed that 12 male and nine female teams were vying for the trophy for cricket. Nine male and seven female teams participated in the football tournament, while nine male and eight female teams participated in volleyball.

Meanwhile, DPI spoke to patrons at the game, who were all excited to see the action after missing out for two years.

Ivor Shuman, Patron

Ivor Shuman, a patron, told DPI, “due to the covid, I was so disappointed because I enjoy every year when I come [and] I just feeling revival now you know, in my mind, in my spirit in everything.

”Sandra Johnson another patron explained that she was excited about the games since her favourite team could not participate for the past two years.

Sandra Johnson, Patron

“I feel good because we coming out because we ain’t get the time to play because corona and just happy to seeing them back playing again,” Johnson expressed.

Yasir Abraham, Participant

Yasir Abraham a participant said, “It’s very interesting but disappointed that Region Seven females lose but I am just hoping that we do our best and I am enjoying so far.”

Alicia Fredericks, Patron

Alicia Fredricks, a patron said events like those bring people from all walks of life together in one place. According to her, “I’m glad that I am here to you know be a part of it…. We have people from all regions here participating and it’s fun, it’s fun, it really is.

Avenash Ponsammy, Patron

”Meanwhile, Avenash Ponsammy stated that he was very disappointed when the games were called off in 2020 and 2021.

“It’s pretty much exciting, the crowd says it all, I am with them, it’s really fun, it’s something that I look forward to every year as a resident, as an Amerindian… I am enjoying everything.”About $50 million is expended annually by government for the heritage games.

