Law Reform Commission will be proactive -Attorney General

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP, has said Guyana’s first ever Law Reform Commission will be proactive and not reactive to the changes in legislation needed in society.

The attorney general was at the time speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the inaugural meeting of the Commission at its Middle Street office on Wednesday.

“We have had law reform in Guyana being reactive. So, something happens, you go and pass the law to correct it. We will try to get this Law Reform Commission to be proactive so that we would have legislation in anticipation of and not as a reaction of to,” theAG said.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, MP, SC

AG Nandlall said all of Guyana’s laws are outdated and need updating. He said further, that law reform must be done in a scientific way in order to meet the aspirations of society.

“One of the first tasks that the Law Reform Commission will undertake is to revise the laws of Guyana. That is, firstly, to correct all of the errors and emissions that we would have made during the last revision exercise when we consolidated the laws in 2012.”

The AG conveyed that the Government wants to revise the laws from 2012 to 2021. This means that agencies will have to incorporate into the laws all the amendments passed since 2012 in the National Assembly, as well as the recent ones.

When completed, the ministry will insert the amendments into consolidated volumes and will be seen as the updated Laws of Guyana.

The Law Reform Commission’s office

“When that exercise is completed, then the Law Reform Commission will begin its work because you have to know that the status of your laws is in a consolidated way because you can decide how you will reform it,” he explained.

The Attorney General noted that the Commission will be working with the public through consultations. During the consultations, the body will flesh out issues raised which will form reports and recommendations that will be given to the Government. The timeline for those consultations will be determined by the Commission.

The recommendatory body is chaired by retired Justice of Appeal Beasraj Singh Roy, other members are Teni Housty; Clarissa Riehl; Brian O’ Toole; Emily Dodson; Roopnarine Satram and Deenawatie Panday. All seven members of the Law Reform Commission will hold their positions for three years effective from August 11. The body will meet four times a month at its office on Middle Street, Georgetown.