Leonora farmers’ market day deemed successful

The Ministry of Agriculture’s farmers’ market day which was held on Sunday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, Region Three has been deemed a major success by consumers, farmers, and other stakeholders.

Consumers, who turned out in their numbers were able to buy fresh produce at a significantly reduced cost. Commodities on sale include chicken, shrimp, beef, pork, eggs, coconut oil, fruits, vegetables, plants, juice, and ground provisions, among others.

Consumers at the farmers’ market day at the National Track and Field Centre Farmers’ market day at the National Track and Field Centre A consumer purchasing honey from Richard 100 per cent Pure Honey

Linden Clay from Stewartsville, West Coast of Demerara was among the massive crowd that flocked the stalls. He expressed his satisfaction with the event being hosted in the region.

“Today’s event is a very good initiative, especially for farmers, persons who are producing, and persons who are now in the process of farming. It is also beneficial for the consumers because when you come around here, you will be able to get commodities at a reasonable price, apart from going into the market,” Clay told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Vegetables on display

Clay said it would be an exceptional move for the initiative to be hosted continuously for residents to benefit.

Bibi Bacchus’ face was brimming with smiles as she moved from stall to stall picking up her goods.

She told DPI it felt amazing going to the market day, especially since she benefitted from affordable prices.

“This is so good because the government is doing a great job and they must continue doing it,” Bacchus expressed.

Govinda Sami, who has been farming for some 46 years in the Parika area, said at first he was hesitant to attend the activity after witnessing the busy Leonora Market on Saturday.

“The stuff that we brought has finished. My son had to go home to bring some more again. A lot of persons came and complimented us and our prices,” Sami expressed.

Consumers waiting to purchase rice

Meanwhile, Representative of Basdeo’s Dynasty, Trevor Ramadin was very happy with the turnout and noted that most of their products were almost sold out.

“It is a very good initiative and I think they should do it as a yearly something. The turnout has been great. I saw the first shopper came in at 5:37 am,” Ramadin stated.

President of Region Three Chamber of Commerce, Premendra Parsan is extremely happy that the activity brought together farmers in and out of the region.

Highlighting the dire need for farmers’ market day, Minister Zulfikar Mustapha explained that over the past few weeks, persons have been complaining about the prices of certain commodities in the markets.

“So, I said, ‘we will start these farmers’ markets’ because this was one of the budget measures that was passed, that we will start farmers’ market across the country…We have trucks that will be going across the country to sell meats and eggs,” the agriculture minister emphasised.

He stated that farmers’ market day avoids significant price inflation by bringing the cost down to a level that consumers can afford.

“I am looking forward that every week now, we will have at least two farmers’ markets across the country. We will be looking to ensure that consumers receive a fair price and for farmers to receive a fair price for their produce…I am hoping that we can be able to control the prices for these across the country so that the middle men would not increase their prices…”

A similar event is being held at Albion Community Centre along the Corentyne Coast.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha along with Region Three’s Regional Vice Chairman, Omesh Satyanand at a booth Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha interacting with a vendor Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha interacting with a vendor

