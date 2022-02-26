Leonora market road construction to begin soon

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, M.P, on Saturday visited the Parika and Leonora markets in Region Three to meet with vendors and discuss challenges they are facing.

During an invited comment, the minister reiterated that the Government will continue to be on the ground to ensure citizens’ concerns are heard and addressed. Minister Indar’s first stop was at the Parika market.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, M.P., Government Member of Parliament, Dr. Tandika Smith and other officials speaking to persons at the Lenora Market.

“It is our view that we have to continuously be in contact with our people, to hear their concerns, and that’s why we’re around walking, meeting people,” Minister Indar said.

“We’ve collected a number of issues there that we have to address following today’s visit,” he added.

As he walked-through the shopping area, the minister also scheduled an upcoming meeting with the vendors to follow – up on their issues and challenges.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, M.P., Government Member of Parliament, Dr. Tandika Smith listening to the concerns of a vendor at the Parika market.

Meanwhile, at the Leonora market, among the most pressing issues raised was the market road, which vendors said have been in a deplorable condition for a number of years.

In response to the concerns raised, Minister Indar assured the vendors that construction works on the road will begin within the next six weeks.

“This road here, everyone said they need this road paved because it’s muddy, slushy and people have to ply their trade through this and we have to intervene to fix this road. So, we’ll be doing that shortly because it will bring great relief.”

Minister Indar and Dr. Smith, M.P. speaking to a vendor at the Parika Stelling.

Minister Indar assured those gathered that money has already been allocated for the construction of the road.

“We’ve picked up the bill of quantity and the design of the road already, a few months ago, so now budget has passed so we will have that being implemented as quickly as possible,” he said.

Accompanying Minister Indar on Saturday was Member of Parliament, Dr. Tandika Smith, who noted the direction given by President Dr. Irfaan Ali to frequently meet with citizens in all communities.

The Lenora market road will be constructed soon.

“This is the vision of His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and we will continue to carry on this vision for him. We will be on the ground, we will meet our people, we’ll find out what are their concerns and their needs and we’ll address them.”

While Minister Indar was meeting residents of Region Three, other Government ministers were dispatched to communities around the country for similar exercises.