Leopold Street youths to start skills training next week

Over 30 young men residing in Leopold Street, Georgetown will soon commence various skills training through the Labour Ministry’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) programme.

During a media conference Thursday, Labour Minister, Joseph Hamilton told journalists that the majority of the prospective trainees are willing to pursue the block-making course, while others will partake in the training of their interest.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton and Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, along with Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken and BIT’s CEO Richard Maughn met with the Leopold Street youths

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Labour and Home Affairs Ministries, and the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

This follows a consultation between President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and several Leopold Street residents Sunday last.

During the engagement, the head of state was approached by a young man who requested job opportunities for over 50 youths.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton and Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, along with Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken and BIT’s CEO Richard Maughn met with the Leopold Street youths

There, the president asked the youth to provide a list of names of interested individuals and announced that the government will be making training available, so that they can be equipped to effectively work on the ongoing housing development programme.

On Thursday, Ministers Joseph Hamilton and Robeson Benn, along with Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken and BIT’s CEO Richard Maughn met with the residents at the Labour Ministry’s boardroom.

Minister Hamilton said the upcoming project is consistent with the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed earlier this year between the ministry and GPF to increase training and reskilling of young people in vulnerable communities.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton and Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, along with Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken and BIT’s CEO Richard Maughn met with the Leopold Street youths

Meanwhile, Minister Benn thanked the youths for attending the meeting, noting that it demonstrated their seriousness in becoming equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge for employment.

He said the country’s development is on the rise and as such, it is important that persons utilise the opportunities of becoming involved in emerging industries.

Additionally, Commissioner Hicken pledged the Guyana Police Force’s full support.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

