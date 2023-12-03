“Let’s not slow the momentum of building our country” – President Ali

In the face of Venezuela’s referendum scheduled for December 3 and its persistent, baseless claims to Guyana’s Essequibo, President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali said his administration will continue to build the region for a sustainable future.

He made the statement Sunday morning during the ceremony to officially launch the $200 million shade house project under the Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme at Cotton Field, along the Essequibo Coast.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the gathering Sunday morning

“Today, as we confront this challenge, let us not slow the momentum of building our country. Let us not slow the momentum of investing. Have no fear with your investments, because we are working to ensure that your investments are secure,” he urged.

Highlighting the tremendous value that the Essequibo region holds for Guyana, President Ali said it is not only rich in natural resources, but also plays a critical role in national food production.

The project will see the construction of a hydroponics shade house, to advance Guyana’s vision of supplying the CARICOM region with healthy, high-quality food, mainly fresh vegetables.

It seeks to employ 200 youths from the region and will enable farmers to target high-value crops.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the commissioning of the project

“If you look at what we are trying to create here, with lettuce, for example, we will add to our national production close to 40,000 pounds of lettuce…If you look at that, at the current market prices, you are talking about revenue of close to $10 million from lettuce alone in this facility,” he noted.

Additionally, the facility is expected to generate a projected annual revenue of over $65 million for the Essequibo region by its second year.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“We are building our Essequibo strong, resilient and sustainable. We are investing in our Essequibo because this is our homeland, and our investment in Essequibo is important in taking Essequibo forward, and building it stronger. We, in Guyana, are mobilising the people of Essequibo for the future, to ensure that you have food security,” President Ali asserted.

