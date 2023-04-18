Linden Hospital receives over $10M in medical supplies from Chinese gov’t

In excess of $10 million in medical equipment and supplies were on Monday handed over by the 18th Chinese Medical Brigade.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill received the equipment on behalf of the Government of Guyana at a simple ceremony at the Linden Hospital Complex.

The 18th Chinese Medical Brigade donated over $10 million in medical supplies to the Linden Hospital

The minister said the donation speaks to the prosperous relationship between Guyana and the People’s Republic of China, as the partnership has seen a number of advancements in Guyana’s economy.

“Since 2020 when we got back into Office, President Ali has highlighted that we intend to make healthcare in Guyana world-class. Procedures, surgeries, and interventions that people would have normally had to travel to the North, Europe, and as far as India for, we are making it available in Guyana.”

He said the government has also been paying keen attention to the state of the medical facilities in Region 10.

“We’ve been very keen to ensure that our basic list of supplies is available at all health centres and at our main hospital. We have increased capacity at Linden and at Kwakwani. We are bearing the fruit of good policies, good partnerships, and good spending,” the minister pointed out.

In the 2023 budget, the health sector saw a mammoth allocation of $84.9 billion to advance the government’s agenda of transforming the health sector into one with world-class capabilities.

Days ago, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was inked between the GPHC and the Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital of China to further improve the delivery of tertiary healthcare services in Guyana, while medical equipment was handed over to improve operations at the primary healthcare facility.

Another agreement was also signed between the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China and the Minister of Health for local medical specialists to undergo training which will be conducted by the 18th Chinese medical brigade.

