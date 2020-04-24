Linden Municipality trains staff to assist sanitisation exercise

—Toll-free number established to report ‘gatherings’ after curfew

DPI, Guyana, Friday, April 24, 2020

Eight staff members of the Linden Mayor and Town Council have been trained by local health officials to assist in continuing the sanitisation exercises in the township.

This was revealed Linden Mayor, Her Worship Waneka Arrindell during a virtual interview on Thursday with DPI.

She noted that those benefitted from the timely lecture are also tasked to educate others on the correct steps to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We are not only looking at business establishments; we are looking to see if we can do individual sanitising of homes and communities. We are working with the Ministry of Public Health and the Linden hospital,” Mayor Arrindell explained.

She said sanitising stations were established at municipal markets, daycares and other public spaces which are operated by the Council.

The municipality also partnered with the regional authority and several stakeholders to ensure that business entities are outfitted with similar health features.

Asked if COVID-19 has impacted the solid waste department, Mayor Arrindell disclosed that the task has become more challenging since most residents are at home and there is an increase in household waste.

However, she assured that the solid waste workers are well equipped with the necessary protective gear while on duty.

Acknowledging that the global pandemic has impacted the mining town, the Mayor disclosed that the municipality has witnessed a major decline in revenue collections.

However, the Council has sought various avenues to fulfil its financial obligations. Among those, the mayor disclosed, that the Council through the Guyana Association of Municipalities, has written the Government seeking assistance to pay salaries and wages.

The Linden Municipality is also reviewing the option to have taxes paid through the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company’s (GTT) Mobile Money (MMG) electronic system.

Mayor Arrindell noted that most of the residents are adhering to the nationwide curfew. She related that toll-free numbers (699-6621 or 699-6658) have been implemented for reports to be made of gatherings on the street after curfew hours.