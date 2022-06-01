Lindeners capitalising on Govt’s home construction assistance programme

Residents of Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) turned out in their numbers at the Watooka Guest House on June 1, to take advantage of government’s Home Construction Assistance Programme.

The programme was conceptualised by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and will provide assistance to Guyanese with government or private land to access finance to construct their homes.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

The initiative was officially launched on Monday, and already the Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal has accepted close to 90 applications.

Minister Collin Croal, M.P, stated that the programme is part of the PPP/C Government’s aggressive national housing programmes that will see Guyanese given the opportunity to become homeowners.

In the case of Linden, Minister Croal noted that the government is aware of the challenges within the housing sector and as such, steps have been taken to implement initiatives such as the 1,000 homes initiative to meet the housing needs of the mining town. Additionally, over 300 house lots were allocated to residents in Amelia’s Ward.

CH&PA’s Chief Executive Officer, Sherwyn Greaves

“The housing programme that is being implemented in your community will

not only provide a safe space for you and your families, it will make for a

stronger community, and be a source of employment and entrepreneurship and this, in turn will drive the overall development of the region,” he told residents.

While the government is pushing its housing programme in communities across the country, simultaneously it is investing billions of dollars to ensure the necessary infrastructure is in place within communities, Minister Croal said.

Under this initiative, applicants can select one of three categories of units available. These are: are: two-bedroom flat units costing $7 million, three-bedroom flat unit (bungalow) for $9 million and the three-bedroom elevated units at $12 million.

A section of the residents who turned out at the Watooka House, Linden to access the service.

Registration was conducted on the spot at the Watooka Guest House by a team from the Ministry of Housing’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) along with representatives from the New Building Society (NBS) and Republic Bank Limited who accepted applications for loan processing.

The application process will continue and persons can visit the Linden Regional Office from Monday to Friday during working hours. Persons can also visit the ministry’s website at www.mohw.gov.gy or www.chpa.gov.gy.

