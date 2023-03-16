Literacy and Robotics Programme launched at three schools in Region Three

Three more primary schools in the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara region (Region Three) will now benefit from the Ministry of Education’s Literacy and Robotics Programme.

These are the Kawall Primary School, La Retraite Primary School and the Blankenburg Primary School. The Literacy and Robotics programme is being facilitated through the National Literacy Department and the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD). It is in keeping with the Ministry of Education’s mandate to ensure that every child is a fluent reader by Grade Four while advancing the use of technology.

The Honourable Minister of Education Priya Manickchand

Giving an overview of the programme, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Literacy), Ms Samantha Williams stated that the programme has a three-tiered approach and provides an intensive fast paced remedial intervention to fast-track learners’ literacy skills.

It will begin at the basic level, move on to the intermediate level and culminate at the advanced level. Assessments will also be done to track the pupils’ progress.

Assistant Chief Education Officer (Literacy), Ms Samantha Williams

During the launch, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand stated that following an assessment, it was highlighted that a significant number of pupils at each school were not reading at their grade level. Minister Manickchand said that the children will be engaged in a strict six-week literacy programme.

The Education Minister noted that it is important that the programme is conducted effectively and further urged parents to play their roles in providing support for their children. She advised parents that for the programme to work, their children need to attend school consistently.

Ms Kim Spencer, Curriculum Subject Specialist – Information Technology

Ms Kim Spencer, Curriculum Subject Specialist – Information Technology, noted that the robotics component of the programme will not only see the learners getting a chance to work in groups with their friends to assemble robots, but the literacy aspect will play a big role in the robotics component as the children will have to read and comprehend the instructions to build the robots correctly while still having fun.

Pupils at Kawall Primary School are excited to see one of the robots in action

Regional Chairman of Region Three, Mr Inshan Ayube, commended the told parents that Minister Manickchand is committed to providing equal and equitable educational opportunities. In February, the programme was officially launched at the Den Amstel Primary School. These four schools form part of the programme’s pilot.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

